Blue Alert Issued for Man After North Florida Deputy Shot, Hospitalized

Police are searching for a man who may have ties to the southern part of Florida after a sheriff's deputy in a North Florida county was shot late Tuesday night.

NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reports the shooting took place in Perry, located in Taylor County. The deputy was shot multiple times, according to TCSO, and was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The blue alert was issued for 33-year-old Gregory Miedema. He is described as 5'9" tall and weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and may be wearing a dark colored tank top.

Authorities believe he is driving a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with Florida tag Y78TKU. The car has a dark-colored convertible top, officials say.

Miedema is a registered sex offender and was convicted in 2011 of one count of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12 to 15 years old and one count of possession of child pornography while he was in the U.S. Army.

He has two residences listed in Lee County, located in southwest Florida, according to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

If you see Miedema, do not approach him and call 911.