Broward County

‘BMF' Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. Arrested With Gun at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Flenory Jr., 22, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and booked into the Broward County Jail, records showed

By Brian Hamacher

Getty Images

Actor Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. was arrested on a gun charge at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday, authorities said.

Flenory Jr., 22, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and booked into the Broward County Jail, records showed. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies had responded to Checkpoint D after a firearm was found in Flenory Jr.'s luggage.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"According to investigators, Mr. Flenory Jr. attempted to introduce a firearm into the sterile area of the airport at a TSA checkpoint, in his carry-on bag, and it was discovered by TSA personnel during the screening process," BSO said in a statement.

He didn't have a license to carry the firearm, officials said.

Flenory Jr. plays his father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, in the "Black Mafia Family" series produced by rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Local

Cryptocurrency 19 hours ago

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas After U.S. Files Criminal Charges

Florida Everglades 14 hours ago

Another Project Breaks Ground in Ongoing Everglades Restoration Mission

The "BMF" series is based on the drug trafficking and money laundering operation run by "Big Meech" and his brother. "Big Meech" is serving a 30-year-prison sentence and expected to be released in 2028.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFort LauderdaleFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International AirportBlack Mafia FamilyBMF
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us