‘BMF' Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. Arrested With Gun at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Actor Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. was arrested on a gun charge at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday, authorities said.

Flenory Jr., 22, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and booked into the Broward County Jail, records showed. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies had responded to Checkpoint D after a firearm was found in Flenory Jr.'s luggage.

"According to investigators, Mr. Flenory Jr. attempted to introduce a firearm into the sterile area of the airport at a TSA checkpoint, in his carry-on bag, and it was discovered by TSA personnel during the screening process," BSO said in a statement.

He didn't have a license to carry the firearm, officials said.

Flenory Jr. plays his father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, in the "Black Mafia Family" series produced by rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

The "BMF" series is based on the drug trafficking and money laundering operation run by "Big Meech" and his brother. "Big Meech" is serving a 30-year-prison sentence and expected to be released in 2028.