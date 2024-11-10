21-year-old from Boynton Beach killed in boat accident near north Key Largo: FWC

Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a boat accident that injured two others near north Key Largo on Saturday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on Sunday crews recovered the body of Eytan M. Genoune from the water.

FWC authorities said the 21-year-old from Boynton Beach was with two other people on a 34’ Nor-Tech, that was traveling south, when a sudden turn ejected all three of them.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received reports of the accident at 10:26 a.m. Saturday, off the Card Sound Bridge right near Pumpkin Key. This prompted air rescues and dive teams to respond to the scene.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Two of the occupants, who have not been identified, were taken to a hospital, but Genoune was found dead in the water, FWC said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also confirmed to NBC6 that divers found his body, as the other two people were taken to a trauma center. Their conditions remain unknown.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Late Saturday night, Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and FWC went back to the water near Pumpkin Key and pulled a heavy object out of the water. It's unclear if it’s related to Saturday’s accident.

This deadly accident on the water of the Florida Keys comes after a different incident Thursday that left a 28-year-old woman dead after she was ejected from a boat during a powerboat race near Key West.