Boat catches fire in Miami

A fire on a boat was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, according to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters responded at around 10:11 a.m. to the fire at The Miami Outboard Club at 1099 MacArthur Causeway, where they found a docked 39-foot open fisherman with smoke coming from the cabin, Miami Fire-Rescue said.

"Immediately, The Miami Fire Boat and The Miami Hazardous Material Team conducted a foam operation quickly extinguishing the blaze and protecting all other vessels from fire extension," authorities said.

No one was injured.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

The owner of the vessel arrived on the scene to provide information, according to the fire department.