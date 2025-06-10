Boat mechanic arrested after trailer, motors stolen in Sunrise tracked with Airtag

Miami-Dade County

A boat mechanic is facing charges after authorities said a trailer and multiple boat motors that were stolen in Sunrise were tracked with an Apple AirTag to his home in Miami-Dade, where investigators allegedly found more stolen items.

Hector Rodriguez-Lafuentes, 53, was arrested Monday on charges including grand theft of a vehicle, grand theft, possession of a vessel with no hull identification, and possession of an outboard motor with an altered serial number.

According to arrest reports, a trailer worth $8,000 and three Mercury outboard engines with a total value of $30,000 were stolen in Sunrise.

The owner tracked them with an AirTag to a property on S. River Drive in northwest Miami-Dade then called authorities, the reports said.

The stolen engines and trailer were found in the backyard of the property and investigators made contact with the resident, Rodriguez-Lafuentes, who was taken into custody.

"Upon further inspection, it appeared the engines were being stripped and the spark plugs and coils had been removed from the engines, and miscellaneous cables had been disconnected from the engines," the reports said. "The plugs and coils that had been removed from the engines were located in a shopping bag on a trailer near the engines."

While searching the yard, authorities found another trailer that had been stolen in Miami-Dade in 2023, and found a Mercury engine on a steel mount that had its serial number stamp removed, the reports said.

They also found also a 16-foot vessel with the hull identification number scratched off, that was sitting on a trailer with the identification number removed, the reports said.

Rodriguez-Lafuentes was booked into jail and appeared in court Tuesday where a judge granted him bond, but said he'd be staying behind bars for an out-of-county warrant.

