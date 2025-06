A boat has overturned in the water off Miami Beach on Thursday.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the upside-down vessel in the water near 10300 Collins Avenue.

Divers responded to the scene and searched the perimeter out of precaution, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials said divers are currently out of the water, and a single occupant was being assessed.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.