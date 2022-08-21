Miami-Dade

Boat with Cuban Markings Lands in Miami Beach

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The sunrise brought an unusual sight and smell to a stretch of Miami Beach Sunday morning.

A boat with markings indicating that it was based in Havana, Cuba was beached at 69th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach along with the smell of the fuel oil that powered it.

It is about 250 miles from Havana to North Beach by sea and a world apart for increasing numbers of desperate migrants who are risking the seas to get to South Florida.

An official on the scene told NBC 6 that the boat landed overnight and there were no signs of migrants or border patrol agents there Sunday morning.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is not known whether whoever was onboard made it ashore successfully.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents have had encounters with more than 157,000 Cubans since October of last year.

Out at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard has interdicted nearly 4,000 Cuban migrants.

Local

Miami-Dade Police Department 16 hours ago

FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade

decision 2022 Aug 19

Book, Sharief Face-Off, Get Mean in District 35 Senate Race in Broward

The U.S. Coast Guard says this year, 67 people have died out at sea due to illegal migration.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami BeachHavanaNorth Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us