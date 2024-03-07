Boater arrested months after drunken crash into Biscayne Bay channel marker killed passenger: FWC

A boater has been arrested months after authorities said he was drunk and speeding when he crashed into a Biscayne Bay channel marker, ejecting and killing one of his passengers.

Eric Rodriguez, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges of boating under the influence/manslaughter and vessel homicide/operating in a reckless manner, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Eric Rodriguez

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. back on Sept. 23, 2023.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrest report, Rodriguez, of Miramar, had been "recklessly operating" his 26-foot Sea Hunt vessel, "traveling at a high rate of speed, in the dark, white it was raining" when the crash happened.

GPS data from the boat showed it had been heading north in the Instrcoastal Waterway in Biscayne Bay from the Miami Marine Stadium at Virginia Key, trevalling in and out of a channel at about 46 mph in an area where the maximum speed allowed is 30 mph, the report said.

After passing the 79th Street Causeway, Rodriguez "failed to maintain his vessel in the channel, did not identify a channel marker ahead of him and struck red channel marker #20," the report said.

One of the passengers, Justin Sosa, hit the back of his head on the channel marker and was thrown to the back of the boat and ejected from the impact, the report said.

Rodriguez only stopped the boat because other passengers realized Sosa had been ejected and brought it to his attention, the report said.

They stopped and looked for Sosa while one of the passengers called 911 and marine patrol officers responded.

Sosa's body was found a few hours later at the bottom of the bay near the channel marker, the report said.

The medical examiner later determined Sosa's cause of death was from blunt force injuries.

Investigators who spoke with Rodriguez said he smelled like he had been drinking alcohol, and multiple empty containers were found in the boat, the report said.

Other passengers told investigators Rodriguez had been drinking vodka at Marine Stadium, the report said.

A blood sample taken six hours after the crash came back at .079, just below Florida's legal limit of .08, the report said.

Investigators said the boat didn't have a spotlight, and no one was at the front of the boat to act as a lookout.

"The direction in which he was traveling meant that the lights on shore would have made it even more difficult for him to see objects in the water while operating the vessel at a such a high rate of speed through the darkness," the report said. "The defendant was operating his vessel that night with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of his passengers and for others in the water, and while he was impaired by alcohol."

In bond court Thursday, Rodriguez's attorney told a judge he'd surrendered him to FWC on Wednesday to face the charges. Rodriguez's bond was set at $55,000, and he was ordered not to have alcohol.