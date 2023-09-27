Boater dies after Biscayne Bay crash, as passenger says power failure to blame

A man who was driving a boat that crashed in Biscayne Bay has died, his friends said Wednesday, as a passenger who was aboard believes a power failure is to blame for the fatal incident.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon not far from the Black Point Park and Marina.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the 39-foot Contender boat was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control ejecting the three passengers on board.

Three people had to be airlifted to local hospitals from the scene and on Wednesday, two friends confirmed that the man who was driving the boat died from his injuries.

The man, identified by the FWC as 41-year-old Michael Garcia, was a husband and father of two, the friends said.

Garcia was taking the boat out for a test drive and was looking into potentially purchasing it from the owner, who was also on board, the friends said.

A passenger who was on the boat at the time of the crash said the boat lost power at some point, causing it to lose steering and suddenly turn, violently throwing the men overboard.

The passenger said the owner, who was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, suffered a broken rib and another person was treated at the scene.

Footage from the scene Tuesday showed a center console boat with major damage, including a portion of its stern flooded with water. Debris could also been seen in the water nearby.

NBC6 Three people were rushed to the hospital after a boat crash in Biscayne Bay, officials said.

A good Samaritan who came across the wrecked boat said he did what he could to help the victims.

"Two of them were laying on the deck and one was laying on the post and I checked up on every person to see how they were doing and one wasn't responding and gave them all the water and waited until police showed up," Kenneth Rodriguez said.

Mike's family members and friends said they weren't ready to comment on the incident on camera but said they were heartbroken by his loss.

FWC officials said they're investigating the crash.