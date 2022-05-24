Florida Keys

Man Killed When Boat Crashes Into Power Pole in Florida Keys: FWC

The boat's operator, 60-year-old Martin Mohr, lost control of the 22-foot Hydra-Sport and hit a power pole, officials said

By NBC 6

Officials are investigating a weekend boat crash off the Florida Keys that sent seven people into the water, killing one man.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the crash took place Sunday off Islamorada. The boat's operator, 60-year-old Martin Mohr, lost control of the 22-foot Hydra-Sport and hit a power pole.

FWC said Mohr and the six passengers were thrown into the water. All seven people were rescued with the help of good Samaritans and taken to the Indian Key boat ramp but one person, 48-year-old Jeffery Jones of Texas, died at the scene.

FWC has not released any additional information on the conditions of the other people onboard.

The incident remains under investigation.

