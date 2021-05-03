Boater Sought in Fatal Hit-and-Run Involving Personal Watercraft Near Rickenbacker Marina

Authorities are searching for a boater involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend near the Rickenbacker Marina that left a man on a personal watercraft dead.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 2:20 p.m.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said 26-year-old Alcides Andres Valdez was on a personal watercraft when he was struck by a 37-foot center console vessel near Marine Stadium/Rickenbacker Marina.

Valdez, of Miami, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries. A medical examiner report listed his cause of death as blunt force head trauma.

The boat, which had 10 to 15 people on board, fled the scene and was last seen heading north from the Rickenbacker Causeway, officials said.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.