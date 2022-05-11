Boaters Caught on Camera Popping Balloons Into Water Near Coconut Grove Marina

Cellphone video captured what appeared to be several boaters popping balloons and letting the trash fall into the water near a Coconut Grove marina on Tuesday.

The video posted by MMG Outboard Division, a group who says they "pride ourselves on protecting and spreading awareness on the beautiful waters we get to call home," was shot just after 4 p.m. at Bayshore Landing Marina.

Two people onboard the boat are seen popping balloons and letting them fall into the water.

"As we passed them and expressed our disagreement, we were ignored and they continued popping away with no care in the world," the group posted in their message.

It's unknown whether the boat belonged to a private individual or was rented for a party. Miami-Dade Police said they are investigating the matter.