Boating Accident Near Boca Chita Key Leaves Several Hurt, 3 in Critical Condition

Several people were hurt in a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

13 people total were transported to Kendall Hospital, Homestead Hospital and Jackson South Medical Center, Fire Rescue said.

3 of the injured were in critical condition, 3 were less critical, and the remaining 7 were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. but no details were given.

