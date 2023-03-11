Boca Raton Woman Asks City Board to Create ‘Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day'

In the kind of story that could be the definition of the term Only in Florida, a woman had just one simple request as she spoke before a South Florida board: create a day honoring sugar daddies and mommies.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the woman, who identified herself as Ashley Cream, went before the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board on March 2 and asked that the following Friday - March 10 - be designated as “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day.”

“You guys may not be aware, but Florida has the largest per-capita population of sugar daddies in the U.S.,” Cream said, claiming that Miami, Palm Beach and Boca Raton have the most “concentrated populace of these aged benefactors.”

“Sugar daddies both gay and straight – and yes, even sugar mommies – are responsible for college educations, cars, homes, rents, jets, Birkin (bags), and the occasional body enhancement,” Cream said, gesturing to her chest before claiming she was "all-natural.”

Cream added they benefit the local economy before thanking the board.

One board member thanked Cream before advising here she spoke before the wrong group.

“Thank you for your- That’s a City Council issue,” Arnold Sevell said.