Bodies of 2 Men Found Dead on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Police have opened a death investigation after the bodies of two men were found early Tuesday morning on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Chopper footage showed officers at the scene on the beach near the intersection of Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A.

Fort Lauderdale Police say the bodies of two men were found in the area just after 6 a.m. with blood splattered on the sand around them.

Officials have not released any additional information on the case at this time but said the circumstances were "suspicious" at the scene.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates