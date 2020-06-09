Broward County

Bodies of 2 Men Found Dead on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Chopper footage showed officers at the scene on the beach near the intersection of Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A

WTVJ-TV

Police have opened a death investigation after the bodies of two men were found early Tuesday morning on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Chopper footage showed officers at the scene on the beach near the intersection of Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A.

Fort Lauderdale Police say the bodies of two men were found in the area just after 6 a.m. with blood splattered on the sand around them.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – ‘Southern Slaves’ Say They’re Art Group, Small Businesses Question Bankruptcy Filings

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Officials have not released any additional information on the case at this time but said the circumstances were "suspicious" at the scene.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBSOFort Lauderdale beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us