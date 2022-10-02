Bodies of Three Women, Believed to Be Cuban Migrants, Found in Water Off Key West

The bodies of three women believed to be Cuban migrants were found in mangroves near Naval Station Key West Saturday, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The women were believed to be part of a group of migrants whose vessel sank near Stock Island last week just after Hurricane Ian swept past the area.

Four migrants who swam to shore told authorities 23 people were aboard the boat when it went down "due to inclement weather," initiating a search and rescue operation by the US Border Patrol, according to chief boarder patrol agent for Miami, Walter N. Slosar.

#BREAKING: U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida. 4 Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. @USCGSoutheast initiated a #SAR operation to search for 23 individuals. pic.twitter.com/yUurGfSOSe — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 28, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident marks the third time since Thursday the Sheriff's office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel, the news release said. A total of four females and one male were recovered.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in any of the incidents and autopsy results are pending, the release said.