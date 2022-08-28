Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Baton

Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:52pm today, a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not resurface. pic.twitter.com/ag5BX07Fb9 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 29, 2022

Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said a third man entered the water to try to assist the two males, but he quickly realized he would not be able to help. The man then returned to shore to call 911, according to the report.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shortly before 6 p.m. officials conducted a recovery mission. Marine unit deputies and FWC officers recovered the bodies of both males, according to the report.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Check back with NBC 6 for more updates.