Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Raton

Two men who drowned while fishing Sunday in unincorporated Boca Raton have been identified.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Celso Santizo Cobon and 30-year-old Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso fell into the water west of Loxahatchee Road and never resurfaced.

Around 1:52pm today, a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not resurface. pic.twitter.com/ag5BX07Fb9 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 29, 2022

Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when the two men entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a third man entered the water to try to assist the two men, but he quickly realized he would not be able to help. The man then returned to shore to call 911, officials said.

Shortly before 6 p.m. officials conducted a recovery mission. Marine unit deputies and FWC officers recovered the bodies of both men, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

