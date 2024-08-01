Broward County

Body and vehicle found in Miramar canal after similar discovery a day earlier

The person found Wednesday night has not been identified. Authorities did not have information on the make and model of the vehicle

A body was found submerged in a canal in Miramar Wednesday night, a day after a similar discovery was made in a nearby pond, police said.

Miramar Police officials said officers were dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m. to Southwest 196th Avenue, south of Pembroke Road, after fishermen found the body in the water.

Officers also discovered a submerged vehicle in the area, police said.

The person has not been identified. Authorities did not have information on the make and model of the vehicle.

"We just noticed that there was a lot of police action in the area and we always go around to walk our dog, we heard from one of the neighbors they had found a body in the canal floating," neighbor Rudy De La Mora said.

While police have not confirmed the identity of the body, Miramar and Pembroke Pines are two of the areas where the family of Carol Tormey has been searching. The 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disappeared 10 days ago after she may have been last seen in Fort Lauderdale.

Her son was at the scene Wednesday night waiting to see if it had anything to do with his mom’s case.

A volunteer group that searches water for missing people found a submerged car in a pond at Interstate 75 and Miramar Parkway Tuesday night.

Authorities pulled a car out of a body of water near the on ramp of I-75 off of Miramar Parkway.

The car that was pulled from the water is unrelated to Tormey's disappearance, but it did match the description of a car from a missing person’s flyer dating back to a 2018 case. Police wouldn’t confirm if it was related.

