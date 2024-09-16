Miami-Dade

Body discovered in SW Miami-Dade canal: Police

Two people were fishing when they made the discovery on Sunday, police said.

Police are investigating after people spotted a body floating in a canal in SW Miami-Dade on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Krome Avenue and SW 200 Street just before 4 p.m., after two people made the discovery while they were fishing, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Details surrounding the person's identity were not released.

Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.

