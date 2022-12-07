Body Found at Miami Gardens Home After Crime Stoppers Tip: Police

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a body at a Miami Gardens home Wednesday, authorities said.

The discovery was made by detectives at a home in the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after the anonymous tip, Miami Gardens Police officials said.

The unidentified male's body was found in the rear of the residence, police said.

No other information was released but police said their investigation was ongoing.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.