Body found floating in canal in El Portal: Miami-Dade Police

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in northeast Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

The discovery was made around 10 a.m. when police from the Village of El Portal responded to the area of 2nd Avenue and Northeast 85th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and quickly determined that the person was dead.

Police haven't released the person's identity.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau is investigating.

