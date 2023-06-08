Miami-Dade County

Body found floating in canal in El Portal: Miami-Dade Police

The discovery was made around 10 a.m. when police from the Village of El Portal responded to the area of 2nd Avenue and Northeast 85th Street

By Brian Hamacher

NBC6

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in northeast Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

The discovery was made around 10 a.m. when police from the Village of El Portal responded to the area of 2nd Avenue and Northeast 85th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and quickly determined that the person was dead.

Police haven't released the person's identity.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau is investigating.

