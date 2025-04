An investigation is underway in Tamarac Monday morning after a body was found floating in a canal, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a body that was seen in the canal in the 5700 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, dive teams were able to recover the body.

The identity of the deceased male or the cause of death has not been disclosed.