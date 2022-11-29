Body Found Floating in Canal Off Florida's Turnpike in Broward

Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal off the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. by a worker who was doing fiber optic work near the canal, which was on the northbound side of the Turnpike near Coconut Creek Parkway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the body is a male of unknown age, and it's believed the body had been in the water for over 48 hours.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Dive Team removed the body and the medical examiner will determine the manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation.