Body Found Hours After North Florida Teen Reported as Missing

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Tristyn Bailey was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Sunday and was reported missing hours later

Authorities have found a body believed to be a 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing on Sunday morning.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Tristyn Bailey was last seen around 1:15 a.m. at the Durbin Amenity Center and was reported missing hours later. A missing child alert was issued hours before the body was found.

Sheriff's deputies, along with neighbors, friends and family members, had searched for the girl throughout the day. Sheriff's officials called off the search shortly after 6 p.m.

“This is a grieving community and we’re going to respect that grieving community. I ask that you put this out there and help us stand by this community and let them grieve together,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

No additional details were provided.

News outlets reported that grief counselors will be available on Monday at Patriot Oaks Academy, where the teen attended school.

St. Johns County is south of Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic coast.

