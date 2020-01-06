Broward County

Body Found in Burning Car on I-75 in Broward

NBC 6

Crews responded after a body was discovered inside a burning car on I-75 in western Broward County.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning car on Interstate 75 in Western Broward County Monday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the southbound lanes I-75 at the Royal Palm Boulevard exit ramp around 6:15 a.m. and found a car engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found a person's body inside the vehicle, officials said.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 1 min ago

126 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhoods: Report

northwest miami-dade 2 hours ago

One Dead After Stolen Vehicle Flees from Police and Causes Fatal Crash: PD

The person's identity hasn't been released and BSO homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us