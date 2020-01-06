Body Found in Burning Car on I-75 in Broward

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning car on Interstate 75 in Western Broward County Monday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the southbound lanes I-75 at the Royal Palm Boulevard exit ramp around 6:15 a.m. and found a car engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found a person's body inside the vehicle, officials said.

The person's identity hasn't been released and BSO homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.