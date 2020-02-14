Body Found in Car Belonging to Orlando Mall Murder Suspect

A body was discovered Friday inside a car belonging to a Florida man who has been on the run since he shot and killed the manager of an outlet store after he had been fired, authorities said.

The body was discovered inside the gray Kia Sorrento belonging to 46-year-old Daniel Everett in Fort Pierce, WESH reported. Authorities haven't identified the body but Orlando Police were holding a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update.

The search for Everett began after he shot and killed Eunice Vazquez, the manager of the Under Armour store at the Orlando Premium Outlets around 8 p.m. Monday, police said. Everett had worked at the store but was fired earlier Monday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said at a news conference Monday night. Rolon didn't say why Everett was fired.

(1/3) PLEASE RETWEET: We need the public's help in locating the suspect in the Under Armour Outlet store shooting from 2/10/20. 46 yr old Daniel Everett fled the scene in his charcoal gray 2012 Kia Sorento with Fl Tag IH21AC. The vehicle has a volleyball sticker on the rear. pic.twitter.com/8sYGhdHFmb — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 14, 2020

Rolon said Everett created a list of other employees, and said officers had contacted the employees to ensure their safety.

Everett had been seen driving the Kia in St. Lucie County the night of the shooting.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder with a firearm has been obtained for Everett, police said.