Body Found in Grass Fire at Sunshine Skyway Bridge Rest Area: Police

The fire broke out Wednesday night near the north side rest area of the bridge that spans Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg Police said in a news release

By The Associated Press

WFLA-TV

Firefighters found a body while they were putting out a grass fire at a rest area near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, police said.

The fire broke out Wednesday night near the north side rest area of the bridge that spans Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg Police said in a news release.

Police did not say what caused the fire, and the cause of death of the person was not released.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is underway.

