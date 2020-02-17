1 Dead After Shooting in Hallandale Beach Neighborhood

Officials are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in a Hallandale Beach neighborhood.

The body was found in a neighborhood in the 900 block of Northwest 6th Avenue.

Neighbors said they heard around over a dozen gunshots after 3 p.m. and witnessed a vehicle leaving the area around the time. A man was found dead in the middle of the street. Police are also investigating a black BMW with dozens of bullet holes in its windshield.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.