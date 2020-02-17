Hallandale Beach

1 Dead After Shooting in Hallandale Beach Neighborhood

NBC 6

Officials are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in a Hallandale Beach neighborhood.

The body was found in a neighborhood in the 900 block of Northwest 6th Avenue.

Neighbors said they heard around over a dozen gunshots after 3 p.m. and witnessed a vehicle leaving the area around the time. A man was found dead in the middle of the street. Police are also investigating a black BMW with dozens of bullet holes in its windshield.

Local

Decision 2020 6 hours ago

New Anti-Trump Ads Compare President to Cuban, Venezuelan Dictators

Redland 47 mins ago

Rescued Puppy Recovering After Doctors Say It Was Shot in Mouth

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hallandale Beach
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us