Body Found in Homestead Home After Firefighters Battle Blaze

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person's body was found after firefighters battled a blaze at a Homestead home Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded after the fire broke out at a home in the 1200 block of Northwest 18th Street.

After the firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered the body, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Officials haven't released the person's identity. Homicide detectives were responding to the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

