Police are investigating a body found early Tuesday morning outside of a high school in Broward County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, where the body was found inside a lake that is on the school’s campus.

Fort Lauderdale Police did not release the identity of the body as their investigation continues. School officials did not release details, but students were still arriving on campus through the morning for classes.