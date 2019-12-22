Miami-Dade police

Father Arrested for Shooting and Killing Son, Daughter-In-Law in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

A man is under arrest for killing his son and daughter-in-law after police discovered two gunshot victims in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, units responded to reports of a shooting at the 8900 block of Northwest 187th Street around 11 p.m Saturday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 49-year-old male and 52-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 69-year-old man was barricaded inside the residence, according to police, and he was taken into custody as the alleged shooter. Detective Christopher Thomas said the man is the father of the deceased male and father-in-law of the deceased female.

It remains unknown why the shooting occurred.

