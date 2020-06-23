Palm Beach County

Body Found in Palm Beach Near Area Where Broward Firefighter Disappeared

A man's body was discovered Tuesday in an area in Palm Beach County near where a Broward County firefighter disappeared, authorities said.

The body was found in Jupiter Farms, not far from where Firefighter James Von Minden had vanished Friday night, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said the identity of the body will be determined after an autopsy.

Von Minden had been disoriented when he went missing in Jupiter Farms around 5:30 p.m. Friday, and hadn't been seen or heard from since, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

