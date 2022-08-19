Body Found in Water After Small Plane Crash Off Pompano Beach

A person's body was recovered from the ocean after a small plane crashed off Pompano Beach Thursday, officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard crews made the discovery after they were alerted of a possible downed aircraft by the U.S. Air Force earlier in the day, officials said.

The person's identity wasn't released.

The Coast Guard released a photo that showed what appeared to be life jackets and part of a plane's landing gear.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

#Breaking @USCGSoutheast crews recovered a person in the water deceased, Thursday, after the @usairforce rescue coordination center alerted District 7 watchstanders to a possible downed aircraft off #PompanoBeach earlier in the day. #SAR pic.twitter.com/hzF7UjsUGW — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 18, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.