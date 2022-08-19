Pompano Beach

Body Found in Water After Small Plane Crash Off Pompano Beach

By NBC 6

U.S. Coast Guard

A person's body was recovered from the ocean after a small plane crashed off Pompano Beach Thursday, officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard crews made the discovery after they were alerted of a possible downed aircraft by the U.S. Air Force earlier in the day, officials said.

The person's identity wasn't released.

The Coast Guard released a photo that showed what appeared to be life jackets and part of a plane's landing gear.

No other information was immediately known.

