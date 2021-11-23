Miami-Dade

Body Found in Water Near Haulover Beach: MDPD

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene near the 13700 block of Collins Avenue around 8 a.m. after getting reports of a body in the water

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police found the body of a man floating in the water near Haulover Beach early Tuesday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene near the 13700 block of Collins Avenue around 8 a.m. after getting reports of a body in the water.

Investigators found the body of a man who died at the scene. Police have not released the man's identity at this time.

Police have not released any additional details as an investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHaulover Beachbody in water
