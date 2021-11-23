Body Found in Water Near Haulover Beach: MDPD

Police found the body of a man floating in the water near Haulover Beach early Tuesday morning, police said.
Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene near the 13700 block of Collins Avenue around 8 a.m. after getting reports of a body in the water.
Investigators found the body of a man who died at the scene. Police have not released the man's identity at this time.
Police have not released any additional details as an investigation continues.
