Body Found in Water Near SW Miami-Dade Golf Course

Police are investigating a body that was found in the waters surrounding a Southwest Miami-Dade golf course Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene near the Miccosukee Golf Course and Country Club, located near the intersection of Southwest 138th Court and 62nd Street, shortly before 8 a.m.

Chopper footage showed the body was floating face down in the water.

Police have not released additional information on the case, including the victim’s identity, at this time.

