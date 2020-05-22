Miami-Dade

Body Found in Water Near SW Miami-Dade Golf Course

Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene near the Miccosukee Golf Course and Country Club

Police are investigating a body that was found in the waters surrounding a Southwest Miami-Dade golf course Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene near the Miccosukee Golf Course and Country Club, located near the intersection of Southwest 138th Court and 62nd Street, shortly before 8 a.m.

Chopper footage showed the body was floating face down in the water.

Police have not released additional information on the case, including the victim’s identity, at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeInvestigationmiccosukee golf course
