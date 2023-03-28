Broward

Body Found Inside Vehicle After Fire in Pompano Beach: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the fire took place around 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 32nd Court.

Police discovered the body of a person inside a vehicle that caught fire Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the fire took place around 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 32nd Court. BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found a Mercedes Benz SUV engulfed in flames.

Crews put the fire out and found the body inside. The victim's identity was not released at this time.

Investigators have not released details on the fire at this time. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.

