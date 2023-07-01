Miami

Body found under a bridge near Coral Gables

Police are investigating the scene after discovering a floating body underneath a bridge at the Ingraham Park in Coral Gables.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coral Gables Police discovered a dead body floating under a bridge near Ingraham Park on Friday.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was in a state of "advanced decomposition", according to a statement by the police.

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives are took over the investigation of the incident and it's currently being deemed as an unclassified death investigation.

An autopsy report will be done to determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the deceased.

