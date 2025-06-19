Body of 9-year-old missing from Opa-locka found in canal: Miami-Dade Sheriff

The body of a missing 9-year-old boy from Opa-locka was found floating in a canal, officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said detectives responded to the area of Northwest 132nd Street and 28th Avenue around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist Opa-locka Police after a body was found floating in a canal.

The body was determined to be 9-year-old Anthony Brown, who'd been reported missing in Opa-locka on Tuesday.

Officials said the manner and cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner but no foul play was suspected.