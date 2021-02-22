Broward

Body of Man Found Near Dumpster in Fort Lauderdale

Officers arrived at the scene near the 1600 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Monday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating the scene where the body of a man was found near a dumpster in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 1600 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Fire Rescue crews were also called to the scene, finding the body of an adult male. Officials did not release information on the identity of the victim or if the body was found inside of the dumpster.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Teens Lead Miami Beach Police on Pursuit, New Vaccine Site Opening in Miramar

Miami-Dade 52 mins ago

South Florida Doctor Charged With Hate Crime Against Hispanic Man

Homicide investigators are at the scene as the investigation continues.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort Lauderdaledeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us