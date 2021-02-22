Body of Man Found Near Dumpster in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating the scene where the body of a man was found near a dumpster in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 1600 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Fire Rescue crews were also called to the scene, finding the body of an adult male. Officials did not release information on the identity of the victim or if the body was found inside of the dumpster.

Homicide investigators are at the scene as the investigation continues.