Police have opened an investigation after a body was found washed ashore late Wednesday night on a beach in Surfside.

Miami-Dade Police say the body of a man was found alone the shore near the intersection of 95th Street and Collins Avenue around 10 p.m.

Officials have not released any additional details on the case, including the identity of the victim or how they got to the location.

