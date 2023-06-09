Broward

Body of missing woman found in river near Fort Lauderdale: BSO

70-year-old Caroline Woolery-Walters was last seen Wednesday near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

By NBC6

Broward Sheriff's Office

The body of a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale was found in a river, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

70-year-old Caroline Woolery-Walters was last seen near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said she had been traveling from Jamaica to visit family in Philadelphia.

BSO received a call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday of a body in the river near the 1500 block of Southwest Fourth Street in Fort Lauderdale. The body was later identified as Woolery-Walters.

Additional details were not released.

