Body of Rapper WizDaWizard Reportedly Discovered in Hallandale Beach

Meanwhile, police are investigating a drive-by shooting on I-95 where rapper SpotemGottem was shot multiple times

Police are investigating after the body of a man — believed to be local rapper WizDaWizard — was found in front of a home Friday morning in Hallandale Beach.

Officers arrived at the home located near the intersection of Northwest 6th Terrace and 10th Street just before 8 a.m. and found the body on the ground.

Multiple posts on social media claim the victim was rapper WizDaWizard. Hallandale Beach Police have not identified the victim or said what caused his death, noting there are "unusual circumstances" in the case.

"He is known in South Florida, however, due to the integrity of the investigation and the proper notification to the family, we’re not going to release that at this time," said Captain Megan Jones of the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Neighbors told NBC 6 no one has lived at the home near where the body was found for several months.

Meanwhile, police are investigating after rapper SpotemGottem was shot while driving on I-95. According to his manager, the rapper — whose real name is Nehemiah harden — was shot in the legs.

