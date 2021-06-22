Body of Teen Girl Found Floating in Lauderhill Canal

Police are investigating after the body of a teen girl was discovered floating in a canal in a Lauderhill neighborhood Tuesday.

The discovery was made in a canal in the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street.

Police confirmed that the body belonged to a young teen girl but gave no other information.

Her death remains under investigation.

