Broward County

Body of Teen Girl Found Floating in Lauderhill Canal

The discovery was made in a canal in the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street

NBC 6

Police are investigating after the body of a teen girl was discovered floating in a canal in a Lauderhill neighborhood Tuesday.

The discovery was made in a canal in the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street.

Police confirmed that the body belonged to a young teen girl but gave no other information.

Her death remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

