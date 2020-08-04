Body of Woman Found Near Lanes of I-95 Along Florida's Treasure Coast

Police are investigating the scene along a busy Treasure Coast highway after the body of a woman was found Tuesday morning.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the body was discovered along I-95 in the southbound lanes in St. Lucie County.

A man called Florida Highway Patrol deputies after he saw the body when he pulled over with car trouble.

Chopper footage showed the scene just feet away from the roadway. One southbound lane remains closed while the medical examiner removed the body just before 1 p.m.

Investigators have not released any additional details at this time.

