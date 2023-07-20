Bodycam captures moments after Miami officer saves boy from drowning in river

A Miami Police officer is being praised for his quick actions after he saved a 10-year-old from drowning in the Miami River.

Officer E. Fernandez was patrolling the area Wednesday near Northwest 24th Court and North River Drive when he saw the child running into the marina, according to an incident report.

Fernandez didn't see the child but saw ripples in the water. He jumped into the marina and saw the child submerged underwater.

The officer was able to rescue the boy from drowning. Police body camera footage shows the moments after the child — who has autism and is nonverbal — was pulled out of the water and other officers responding to the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"We are proud of you Ofc. Fernandez. Great Job!" Miami Police said on Instagram.