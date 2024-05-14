Florida Keys

Suspect cries, apologizes in bodycam after crashing loader into Key West Police cruiser

Ethan Layne was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Body camera video captures the moment a Key West Police cruiser was hit head-on by heavy machinery driven by a suspect who was later arrested.

On May 4, the officer was responding to reports of a man using a loader to destroy vehicles and a building at the College of the Florida Keys.

The bodycam shows the moments the loader struck the cruiser. The officer then runs out of the vehicle and starts shooting, but none of the shots hit the suspect.

He orders the suspect — later identified as 22-year-old Ethan Layne — to get on the ground with his hands behind his back.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I'm sorry," Layne sobs while on the ground.

""Sorry for what? You almost (expletive) killed me," the officer says.

Layne continues crying and apologizes multiple times. "I (expletive) up, my life is gone," he says. At one point, he begs the officer to kill him.

Local

Broward County 1 hour ago

Broward Clerk of Courts employee says she was fired for planning to run against boss

Pinecrest 3 hours ago

Alleged gunman accused of luring man to Pinecrest shooting captured

It's unclear what set off the rampage or how the suspect got his hands on the loader. Layne is heard telling officers in the bodycam, "I got threatened me first and I wanted to kill them…they had to pay." He's heard screaming and crying while detained in the cruiser.

There were no injuries. Layne was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysCaught on Camera
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us