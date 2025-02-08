Bodycam footage shows suspect fleeing from mounted deputies in Jacksonville

Police chases usually involve cruisers and a suspect speeding off in their vehicle, but a man in Jacksonville who attempted to flee after being suspected of dealing drugs was no match for deputies and their horses.

Jordan Wilson, 25, was charged with resisting an officer without violence to their person.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted Wilson on Tuesday allegedly handing off drugs.

Body camera footage shows Wilson attempting to run away from several mounted deputies as he ran across a street.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During the chase, a deputy was heard telling their horse "Get that bad man, Nash."

The chase, deputies said, happened for about a quarter mile until Wilson stopped running and surrendered.