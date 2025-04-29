Miami Beach

Bodycam shows arrest of man accused of filming 2 at Forever 21 dressing room in Miami Beach

Luca Dimichele, 31, is facing voyeurism charges for the incident that happened on December 14, 2024, at the store at 701 Lincoln Road

By NBC6

Police body camera footage captured the arrest of a man who was accused of filming a mother and daughter inside a dressing room at Forever 21 in Miami Beach.

Luca Dimichele, 31, is facing voyeurism charges for the incident that happened on December 14, 2024, at the store at 701 Lincoln Road.

According to an arrest report, the mother was in a dressing room at the store with her 10-year-old daughter when one of them noticed a cellphone on the floor of their stall with the camera lens facing up at them while they were trying on clothes.

Luca Dimichele
Miami-Dade Corrections
The mother then saw the camera being repositioned in a way to record them without their consent, the report said.

After seeing the phone, she grabbed it, turned it over and saw it was in recording mode. She then confronted Dimichele and turned the phone over to a store manager while they waited for police to arrive.

In the body camera footage, Dimichele was seen being escorted out of the store by an officer. He was then placed up against a cruiser and the officer checked Dimichele's pockets.

He was then put inside the cruiser and was booked into jail.

Dimichele has since bonded out of jail.

