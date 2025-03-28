Bodycam shows clown tussling with officer, calling him ‘stupid' in Palm Bay arrest

A Florida man dressed as a clown got into a scuffle with police in a trespassing arrest caught on bodycam video on Wednesday.

Footage shared by the Palm Bay Police Department show a man dressed in a long-sleeved shirt with red and white stripes, yellow pants and yellow vest, complete with a red clown nose at the shopping center off Interchange Drive Northeast.

Police said the suspect, who had trespassed before and was no longer allowed to be in the area, showed up dressed as a clown resembling the iconic Ronald McDonald character, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

In the video, the officer says, "You're not free to leave. You're under arrest now, put your stuff down."

As he attempts to handcuff the clown, the suspect curses, pulls away and resists, video shows. Twice he calls the officer "stupid."

In one moment, while the man is pinned to the ground, the office appears to pull a flare gun out of the suspect's pocket and toss it away.

The police department appeared to take a comical approach to the situation, editing bodycam video to blur the man's face and include the noise of a honking clown nose every time explicit language is used.

When the man is finally placed in the cop car, an office tells him, "You look like a clown." The suspect replied with more expletives, and then, "I am a clown, stupid!"

NBC affiliate WFLA reported that investigators also searched a bag that the man had with him, revealing a pack of cigarettes, box full of clown noses, and more clown clothing.

In their post on Facebook, Palm Bay police wrote: "What do you call someone who returns to a shopping plaza after they've been Trespassed? ....a clown. Everyone has a right to feel safe in public spaces. We’re committed to addressing those who repeatedly refuse to respect that."